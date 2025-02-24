Manchester indie outfit WU LYF suddenly announced their disbandment in 2012, with frontman Ellery James Roberts publishing a farewell statement seemingly out of the blue. While other members of the group went on to form Los Porcos, Roberts teamed up with Ebony Hoorn in 2014 to launch LUH, the duo that eventually became known as Lost Under Heaven — who have now also called it quits.

"We can never know where life will lead us, but for the foreseeable future we won't be collaborating together anymore as Lost Under Heaven," Roberts and Hoorn wrote in a statement posted to social media today. "Only love remains between us, but after 12 years of sharing so much of our lives — living, working, and spending most of our time together — it feels necessary to create space between us to both reconnect with ourselves and fully embrace our individual expression."

The band added that they will be releasing a track called "Creation Song" this Friday (February 28), which shall be Lost Under Heaven's final release. They made their debut in 2016 with Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing on Mute Records, later followed by 2019's Love Hates What You Become. Love Under Heaven's third studio LP, 2023's Something Is Announced by Your Life!, was released independently — as was their most recent work, last year's "Farhang" collaboration with Canadian poet Patrick Woodcock.

See Roberts and Hoorn's full statement below.