Windsor, ON's celebrated Phog Lounge has confirmed the closure of its original downtown location.

On Instagram, the venue announced that its final night would be December 26. The post reads, "The upcoming move is percolating, and the anticipation for us is all-positive and exciting. We hope you'll follow us."

The owners announced back in June that it was expecting a rent hike at its longtime location on University Avenue West. At the time, the owners also confirmed that they had secured a new building on Eerie Street, roughly a 23-minute walk away from the current location.

An opening date for the new spot hasn't yet been revealed. The venue has been raising funds to help pay for the move.

Phog Lounge opened in 2004. In 2009, it won CBC Radio 3's Searchlight competition and was declared the Best Live Music Club in Canada.