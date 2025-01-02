Wayne Osmond, member of American family music groups the Osmond Brothers and the Osmonds, has died. He was 73.

The Ogden, UT-born musician's family confirmed to Salt Lake City's Fox 40 local news that he died yesterday (January 1), surrounded by his wife Kathlyn and five children. Merrill Osmond further disclosed on social media that his brother had suffered a "massive stroke."

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world," the Osmond family's statement reads. "He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."

Osmond had previously suffered a stroke in 2012, which left him unable to play guitar. He had also been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1997 that was able to be treated successfully; however, it damaged his cochlea, resulting in near-total hearing loss.

Along with their brothers Alan and Jay, Wayne and Merrill began singing as a barbershop quartet in 1958. They were later discovered by Andy Williams's father, Jay Emerson Williams, and were cast over a seven-year period on musical variety program The Andy Williams Show, as well as ABC Western series The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters.

The Osmond Brothers and the Osmonds went through numerous different formations and iterations with the addition of younger brothers Donny and Jimmy, as well as sister Marie, and sold over 77 million records worldwide. After retiring in 2007, Wayne made his last scheduled appearance with the Osmonds in 2018, only to appear with his brothers again a year later as a birthday gift to Marie.