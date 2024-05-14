Watch Kyle MacLachlan Dance to Chappell Roan in a Hot Dog Suit

"You can take me hot(dog) to go"

BY Sydney BrasilPublished May 14, 2024

Kyle MacLachlan's music taste is one with the girlies. While endlessly awaiting the new Lorde album, he's found a new favourite in Chappell Roan, who's inspired him to bust out his hot dog costume.

For some reason, the actor has posted a video of him lip-synching to "Good Luck, Babe!" while dramatically dancing — an immensely relatable move for all of us who pine and yearn as a full-time job. "You can take me hot(dog) to go," he eloquently wrote in the TikTok's caption — watch it below.

"Good Luck, Babe!" was an Exclaim! Staff Pick. While you're here, revisit our review of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

@kyle_maclachlan you can take me hot(dog) to go 🌭🤝🥵🔥 brilliant choreography by: @adriannardgzz music by: @chappell roan ♬ original sound - soph ★🎸🎧⋆｡ °⋆
