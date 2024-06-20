Tycho Maps Out North American Tour

Tycho — the chillwave project of designer Scott Hansen — has announced a North American tour and teased new material under the title "Phantom."
The Infinite Health Tour, Hansen's first in five years, begins in Ogden, UT, on September 13, after which Hansen and his band will perform in two Canadian cities; Tycho shows will take place in Vancouver on September 18 and Toronto on November 14. The run ends in Minneapolis on November 16.
Hansen will offer first-access tickets through his Open Source Community on June 26, with general on-sale to follow on the 28th. That same platform has offered access to a preview of "Phantom," which can be heard by signing up here. It remains unclear if "Phantom" is a song title or the name of some larger project, but time will surely tell.
Check out Tycho's North American tour itinerary below.
Tycho 2024 Tour Dates:
09/13 Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight Concert Series
09/14 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
09/15 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
09/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
09/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
09/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo
09/20 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
09/21 Bozeman, MT - The Elm
09/23 Missoula, MT - Wilma
09/25 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
09/27 South Lake Tahoe, NV - South Shore Room
09/28 San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival
10/29 San Diego, CA – The Sound
10/30 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/31 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
11/02 Austin, TX - ?????
11/03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
11/04 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/07 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
11/08 Pelham, TN - The Caverns
11/09 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
11/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/11 Boston, MA - Royale
11/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
11/14 Toronto, ON - History
11/15 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
11/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue