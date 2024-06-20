Tycho Maps Out North American Tour

Tycho — the chillwave project of designer Scott Hansen — has announced a North American tour and teased new material under the title "Phantom."

The Infinite Health Tour, Hansen's first in five years, begins in Ogden, UT, on September 13, after which Hansen and his band will perform in two Canadian cities; Tycho shows will take place in Vancouver on September 18 and Toronto on November 14. The run ends in Minneapolis on November 16.

Hansen will offer first-access tickets through his Open Source Community on June 26, with general on-sale to follow on the 28th. That same platform has offered access to a preview of "Phantom," which can be heard by signing up here. It remains unclear if "Phantom" is a song title or the name of some larger project, but time will surely tell.

Check out Tycho's North American tour itinerary below.

Tycho 2024 Tour Dates:

09/13 Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight Concert Series

09/14 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

09/15 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

09/17 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

09/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

09/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo

09/20 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

09/21 Bozeman, MT - The Elm

09/23 Missoula, MT - Wilma

09/25 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

09/27 South Lake Tahoe, NV - South Shore Room

09/28 San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

10/29 San Diego, CA – The Sound

10/30 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/31 Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

11/02 Austin, TX - ?????

11/03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

11/04 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/07 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11/08 Pelham, TN - The Caverns

11/09 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

11/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/11 Boston, MA - Royale

11/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/14 Toronto, ON - History

11/15 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

11/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue