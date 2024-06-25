Tycho Details New Album 'Infinite Health'

Having preemptively announced his North American tour last week, Scott Hansen of Tycho has now brought forth plans for a new album to match. Infinite Health is coming August 30 via Mom + Pop Records in the US and Ninja Tune globally.

The musician explained in a release that the album is "about hope for the future and a requiem for the past."

He continued:

I kept thinking back to the high-water mark scene in Fear and Loathing, the author sitting at a typewriter looking out a window onto his past, trying to find meaning in the chaos. Infinite Health is about creating a space for healing and reflection, a mantra for spiritual, emotional, and physical healing. At the end of the day, all we really have is our health — both physical and mental — and we wish infinite health to our family and friends. So in those ways, infinite health is a salutation and an imperative.

Hansen has also shared the previously teased new single "Phantom," which you can hear below. It arrives alongside a video animated by Ricardo B. Ponce (a.k.a. Pixel Flux) and edited by Hansen.

"I wanted it to feel like a blend of lights in a nightclub with some unknown entity," Hansen shared of the track. "The phantom; a moving and shifting intelligence that serves as a conduit, maybe a deeper understanding of what's beneath the surface of this all. It's also about coming to terms with mortality (the phantom being the ever-present spectre of mortality)."

Check that out below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Infinite Health:

1. Consciousness Felt

2. Phantom

3. Restraint

4. Devices

5. Infinite Health

6. Green

7. DX Odyssey

8. Totem

9. Epilogue

