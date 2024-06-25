Tycho Details New Album 'Infinite Health'

The previously teased lead single "Phantom" is out now

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jun 25, 2024

Having preemptively announced his North American tour last week, Scott Hansen of Tycho has now brought forth plans for a new album to match. Infinite Health is coming August 30 via Mom + Pop Records in the US and Ninja Tune globally.

The musician explained in a release that the album is "about hope for the future and a requiem for the past."

He continued:

I kept thinking back to the high-water mark scene in Fear and Loathing, the author sitting at a typewriter looking out a window onto his past, trying to find meaning in the chaos. Infinite Health is about creating a space for healing and reflection, a mantra for spiritual, emotional, and physical healing. At the end of the day, all we really have is our health — both physical and mental — and we wish infinite health to our family and friends. So in those ways, infinite health is a salutation and an imperative.

Hansen has also shared the previously teased new single "Phantom," which you can hear below. It arrives alongside a video animated by Ricardo B. Ponce (a.k.a. Pixel Flux) and edited by Hansen.

"I wanted it to feel like a blend of lights in a nightclub with some unknown entity," Hansen shared of the track. "The phantom; a moving and shifting intelligence that serves as a conduit, maybe a deeper understanding of what's beneath the surface of this all. It's also about coming to terms with mortality (the phantom being the ever-present spectre of mortality)."

Check that out below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist. 


Infinite Health

1. Consciousness Felt
2. Phantom
3. Restraint
4. Devices
5. Infinite Health
6. Green
7. DX Odyssey
8. Totem
9. Epilogue
 

MusicNewsDance and Electronic

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage