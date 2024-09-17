Trois-Rivières MetalFest returns for its 17th edition this November. Kicking off with a pre-festival concert on November 21, the two-day festival proper will take place at Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières, QC, on November 22 and 23.

Day one of the 2024 edition features local and international artists including Immolation, Beyond Creation, Ghoulunatics, Reanimator, Strigampire, Backstabber and Uriel. Day two features headliners Unearth, with additional performances by Gorod, Necrotic Mutation, Augury, Fracturus, Apocalyptic Fear and Zero State.

The pre-festival concert at L'Entité will showcase an all-Québécois lineup with performances by Feels Like Home, Hopeless Nation, Polygraph and Chained by Illness.

Following the sold-out event in 2023, "the Trois-Rivières Metalfest will do everything possible to prove that its festival still has its place among the biggest events in the province," organizers said in a press release.

See the full lineup below and head to Trois-Rivières MetalFest's website for more information.