Swedish black metal heroes Tribulation have announced a spring North American tour — scheduled to bring them to Canada for a pair of performances in Montreal and Toronto come May — behind their 2024 album Sub Rosa in Æternum.

The tour kicks off on May 1 in Chicago, IL, with Unto Others co-headlining the first half of the leg. (Additional support comes from Early Moods and Unreqvited throughout the run.) At around the halfway mark, Unto Others will switch out for openers Final Gasp, who will be on board through Tribulation's penultimate and final concerts of the trek, taking place on Canadian soil at Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes (May 24) and Toronto's Lee's Palace (May 25).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Tribulation 2025 Tour Dates:

05/01 Chicago, IL - Reggies *

05/02 Kansas City, MO - Record Bar *

05/03 Denver, CO - Bluebird *

05/04 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge *

05/06 Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

05/07 Portland, OR - Star Theater *

05/09 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge *

05/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent *

05/11 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick *

05/12 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge *

05/14 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live ~

05/15 Fort Worth, TX - The Rail ~

05/16 New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall ~

05/17 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) ~

05/18 Raleigh, NC - Chapel of Bones ~

05/20 Gastonia, NC - The Rooster ~

05/21 Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest ~

05/22 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving ~

05/23 Brooklyn, NY - Meadows ~

05/24 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes ~

05/25 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ~

* Unto Others co-headlining

~ with Final Gasp