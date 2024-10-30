Supporting his new album Dreamweaver, Trentemøller has announced a run of February North American tour dates — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Toronto and Vancouver.

Kicking off on February 5 in Brooklyn, NY, the Danish producer will subsequently make his first Canadian appearance at Toronto's Axis Club on February 6. After a set in Chicago, IL, he'll hit Canada's West Coast to play Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on February 9 ahead of wrapping the stint on February 14 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 1) at noon ET. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Trentemøller 2025 Tour Dates:

02/05 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/06 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

02/07 Chicago, IL - Outset

02/09 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

02/10 Seattle, WA - Neumos

02/12 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

02/14 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex