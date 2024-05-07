Toronto's Venus Fest Details 2024 Mentorship Program

As we patiently await news on Venus Fest's 2024 edition, the festival's organizers have detailed this summer's mentorship program, set to take place in a hybrid capacity from June 15 to July 28.

The course will feature eight hours of one-on-one virtual mentorship sessions with musicians and industry experts, three in-person workshops with guest artists in Toronto, peer-to-peer sharing sessions and a $500 honorarium awarded for full participation.

Mentors guiding the learning process include Detroit-based harpist Ahya Simone, Vancouver singer-songwriter Kimmortal, entertainment lawyer Lyndra Griffith, booking agent Rebecca Gekht and Uma Nota Culture's Artistic Director Kristyn Gelfand.

Applications for the six-week program are open to early-career artists based in Canada from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24. Since Venus Fest is renowned for highlighting diverse voices, they have reserved participant slots for trans-femme, Black and Indigenous applicants. Although certain spots are also reserved for applicants able to attend the in-person workshops in Toronto, there will be consideration for virtual applicants as well.

To apply now or discover further information about the mentorship program, check out Venus Fest's official website.