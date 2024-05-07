Toronto's Venus Fest Details 2024 Mentorship Program

The six-week hybrid course will reserve spots in the mentee cohort for trans-femme, Black and Indigenous artists

BY Ben OkazawaPublished May 7, 2024

As we patiently await news on Venus Fest's 2024 edition, the festival's organizers have detailed this summer's mentorship program, set to take place in a hybrid capacity from June 15 to July 28. 

The course will feature eight hours of one-on-one virtual mentorship sessions with musicians and industry experts, three in-person workshops with guest artists in Toronto, peer-to-peer sharing sessions and a $500 honorarium awarded for full participation.

Mentors guiding the learning process include Detroit-based harpist Ahya Simone, Vancouver singer-songwriter Kimmortal, entertainment lawyer Lyndra Griffith, booking agent Rebecca Gekht and Uma Nota Culture's Artistic Director Kristyn Gelfand. 

Applications for the six-week program are open to early-career artists based in Canada from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 24. Since Venus Fest is renowned for highlighting diverse voices, they have reserved participant slots for trans-femme, Black and Indigenous applicants. Although certain spots are also reserved for applicants able to attend the in-person workshops in Toronto, there will be consideration for virtual applicants as well.

To apply now or discover further information about the mentorship program, check out Venus Fest's official website.

