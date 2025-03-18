As we know, the touring future of Rage Against the Machine remains on shaky ground. Tom Morello, however, won't take it lying down: in addition to festival appearances, he's announced some electric full-band solo shows in Australia and North America — including Canadian concerts in Vancouver and Toronto.

While the tour dates, which are currently few and bar between, seem sporadically scattered across theatres down under and US festivals, Morello will evidently be making his way to Canada in July. Bookending a previously announced appearance at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 16, he's scheduled headlining gigs at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom (July 11) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (July 17).

Tickets for those two performances go on general sale Friday (March 21), with presales happening from tomorrow (March 19) at 10 a.m. local time onward. Stay tuned for more dates likely to come, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows nationwide.

Tom Morello 2025 Tour Dates:

07/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

07/16 Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

07/17 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall