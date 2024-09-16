On the heels of his tour plans with Waxahatchee and Snail Mail, Tim Heidecker has announced a headlining North American tour that will bring him north of the US border early next year.

With new album Slipping Away arriving October 18 via Bloodshot Records, Heidecker will preview the show with a short stint in Nashville this week, after which he'll take the rest of the year off to prep for the 2025 headlining run. That begins on January 22, and his first Canadian date lands shortly after, with Heidecker and the Very Good Band performing at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on the 25th.

A trip through the Midwest will bring Heidecker and co. to Toronto Danforth Music Hall on February 4, where they'll be joined by Neil Hamburger. The remaining dates are scheduled stateside, with the tour concluding in Phoenix later in the month.

Tickets for the headlining tour go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. local time here. See the schedule below.

Tim Heidecker and the Very Good Band 2025 Tour Dates:

01/22 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 $

01/24 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall $

01/25 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre $

01/26 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre $

01/29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

01/30 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *

01/31 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

02/01 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme *

02/02 Detroit, MI - The Majestic *

02/04 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

02/05 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

02/06 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall ^

02/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

02/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

02/10 Boston, MA - Royale ^

02/11 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat ^

02/12 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ^

02/13 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel ^

02/14 Nashville, TN - Basement East ^

02/15 Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^

02/17 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

02/18 Orlando, FL - The Abbey ^

02/19 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live ^

02/21 New Orleans, LA - Tipitinas %

02/22 Houston, TX - Secret Group %

02/23 Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory %

02/25 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom %

$ with TBA

* with Neil Hamburger

^ with DJ Douggpound

% with Secret Suprise Guest