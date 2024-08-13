Texas post-rockers This Will Destroy You are celebrating two decades together as a band this year — by splitting up into two different iterations, apparently.

The quartet shared the news on Instagram last night (August 12), explaining that co-founding guitarists Christopher King and Jeremy Galindo "have decided to pursue their own creative endeavours, focusing on solo, collaborative, and compositional work."

"As they embark on these new ventures, both Galindo and King will continue to honour their roots by touring globally with two distinct lineups of This Will Destroy You," the statement continues. "Each lineup will perform different material from the TWDY catalog during their respective tours and shows, and both will release new music under separate project names in the future."

King's version of the band will include Jesse Keys and Robi Gonzalez, who both joined This Will Destroy You in 2016. Meanwhile, Galindo's lineup sees Austin musicians Ethan Philips (Body Tape, Blank Hellscape), Johnnie McBryde and Nicholas Huft (the latter two both having played in Dismissal) join the fold.

See the statement from the pre-halved TWDY — whose last record together will remain 2020's Vespertine — below, and stay tuned for tour dates for both of the new iterations to be announced soon.