After celebrating 35 years of their 1989 sophomore album Bizzaro by touring across the UK, English indie pop troupe the Wedding Present have now announced that they're bringing the festivities to North America next spring with support from Welsh janglers the Tubs. The run of dates includes a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto in May.
"Bizarro was our second album, and you can hear on it how much we had learned from the experience of recording our debut, George Best," frontman David Gedge said of the album, which they'll play in its entirety on tour. "You only have to listen to something like 'Bewitched' to notice that there's much more in the way of texture and depth on Bizarro. We'd just improved as songwriters and arrangers, basically. It's no less frenetic a record, though!"
The stint on the road — which marks the first time the Tubs have toured overseas — kicks off on May 16 in Austin, TX. The Canadian shows come before the end of the month, with gigs scheduled at Montreal's Bar Le Ritz on May 26 and the Great Hall in Toronto on May 27. They'll complete the remainder of the shows stateside, wrapping things up on June 7 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local. Find the full itinerary below.
The Wedding Present 2025 Tour Dates:
05/16 Austin, TX - Antone's
05/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
05/19 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
05/20 Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
05/21 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
05/22 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
05/23 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/24 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
05/26 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
05/27 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
05/28 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
05/29 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
05/31 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
06/03 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
06/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
06/06 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
06/07 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room