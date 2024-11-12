After celebrating 35 years of their 1989 sophomore album Bizzaro by touring across the UK, English indie pop troupe the Wedding Present have now announced that they're bringing the festivities to North America next spring with support from Welsh janglers the Tubs. The run of dates includes a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto in May.

"Bizarro was our second album, and you can hear on it how much we had learned from the experience of recording our debut, George Best," frontman David Gedge said of the album, which they'll play in its entirety on tour. "You only have to listen to something like 'Bewitched' to notice that there's much more in the way of texture and depth on Bizarro. We'd just improved as songwriters and arrangers, basically. It's no less frenetic a record, though!"

The stint on the road — which marks the first time the Tubs have toured overseas — kicks off on May 16 in Austin, TX. The Canadian shows come before the end of the month, with gigs scheduled at Montreal's Bar Le Ritz on May 26 and the Great Hall in Toronto on May 27. They'll complete the remainder of the shows stateside, wrapping things up on June 7 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 15) at 10 a.m. local. Find the full itinerary below.

The Wedding Present 2025 Tour Dates:

05/16 Austin, TX - Antone's

05/17 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

05/19 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

05/20 Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

05/21 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

05/22 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

05/23 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/24 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

05/26 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

05/27 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

05/28 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

05/29 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

05/31 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

06/03 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

06/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

06/06 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

06/07 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room