London, UK-based Welsh band the Tubs have detailed the release of their forthcoming sophomore album, previewed today by jangly new single "Freak Mode."

Cotton Crown has its coronation on March 7 through Trouble in Mind Records. The follow-up to the quartet's 2023 debut, Dead Meat, the new LP was recorded by Matt Green.

As per press notes, Cotton Crown finds the self-prescribed "Celtic jangle boy band" in "darker, more personal territory while continuing to hone their highly addictively brand of songcraft," seeing jangle as "a vast world of moods and muses."

According to frontman Owen "O" Williams, lead single "Freak Mode" was written "about dating while grieving the death of my mother," the folk singer Charlotte Greig, who is pictured breastfeeding an infant Williams in a graveyard on the album cover. "It's about making wacky tragicomic romantic assumptions and being an emotional freak, but also kind of being self-aware about that and explaining it to whoever you're shagging."

Go "Freak Mode" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Cotton Crown:

1. The Thing Is

2. Freak Mode

3. Illusion

4. Narcissist

5. Chain Reaction

6. Embarrassing

7. One More Day

8. Fair Enough

9. Strange

Pre-order Cotton Crown.