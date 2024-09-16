There have been a few stages to the Postal Service's (second) comeback (after a brief 2013 reunion), which technically began in 2020 with a voting PSA. They kicked off the Millennial sob-inducing co-headlining tour with Death Cab for Cutie (behind the 20th anniversaries of Give Up and Transatlanticism, respectively) in 2023, adding a live album into the mix before extending the stint on the road into this year.

The final show of the tour takes place this Saturday (September 21) at HFStival in Washington, D.C., and Ben Gibbard has confirmed that the Postal Service will be going on "indefinite hiatus" after.

"As we bring the Transatlanticism / Give Up Tour to a close, I want you all to know that getting the opportunity to perform these two albums live has been one of the greatest thrills and honours of my entire life," Gibbard wrote in a note to fans on Instagram. "On behalf of Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service; Thank you so much for coming out and singing along. We will see you all again somewhere down the road."

If they aren't eager to give up patterns, we can probably expect to see them again around 2033 when Give Up turns 30. See the post below, and check out Exclaim!'s review of the tour's Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena a few months back.