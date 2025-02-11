Ahead of the May 9 release of Never/Know, noughties indie outfit the Kooks are crossing the pond this spring for a North American tour.
The jaunt starts in Canada, beginning with a stop at Montreal's MTELUS on May 27. The next day (May 28), they'll play Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto before crossing the border.
The rest of the 16-stop tour will find its way across the American East Coast, then through the Midwest, mountain states and the Pacific Northwest, before terminating at Seattle's Showbox SODO on June 21.
Artist presales begin tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local, with the general on-sale starting February 14, also at 10 a.m. local. Presale signup and on-sale tickets can both be found on the Kooks' website.
Check out the full run of dates below.
The Kooks 2025 Tour Dates:
05/27 Montreal, QB - MTELUS
05/28 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
06/3 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
06/4 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
06/6 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
06/7 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
06/9 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
06/10 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
06/11 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
06/13 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
06/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
06/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
06/18 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
06/20 Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge
06/21 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO