Ahead of the May 9 release of Never/Know, noughties indie outfit the Kooks are crossing the pond this spring for a North American tour.

The jaunt starts in Canada, beginning with a stop at Montreal's MTELUS on May 27. The next day (May 28), they'll play Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto before crossing the border.

The rest of the 16-stop tour will find its way across the American East Coast, then through the Midwest, mountain states and the Pacific Northwest, before terminating at Seattle's Showbox SODO on June 21.

Artist presales begin tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local, with the general on-sale starting February 14, also at 10 a.m. local. Presale signup and on-sale tickets can both be found on the Kooks' website.

Check out the full run of dates below.

The Kooks 2025 Tour Dates:

05/27 Montreal, QB - MTELUS

05/28 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

06/3 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

06/4 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

06/6 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

06/7 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

06/9 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

06/10 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

06/11 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

06/13 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

06/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

06/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

06/18 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

06/20 Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

06/21 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO