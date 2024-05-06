The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Leg to 2024 Tour

Earlier this year, the Doobie Brothers announced that they were working with former frontman Michael McDonald on their first new album together in 44 years. Shortly thereafter, they announced a run of US tour dates — which they've now expanded to include a brief venture into Canada this fall.

The Doobie Brothers will play their first of six Canadian cities across three provinces on October 8, kicking things off in London, ON. They'll play Kitchener the following night (October 9) before their Quebec dates in Montreal on October 12 and Quebec City on October 12. They'll return to Ontario to play Kingston sandwiched in between on October 13. Finally, the band will wrap things up on the East Coast on October 16 with a concert in Saint John, NB.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full details for the Canadian itinerary below.

Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour Dates:

10/08 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

10/09 Kitchener, ON - The Aud

10/12 Laval, QC - Bell Place

10/13 Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place

10/15 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

10/16 Saint John, NB - TD Station