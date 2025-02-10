Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album Walk This Road (out June 6 on Rhino), the Doobie Brothers have announced a summer North American tour. While press notes point toward more dates having yet to be announced, the run currently includes a single Canadian show in Toronto this September.
"We're so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour," Patrick Simmons said on behalf of the band. "We'll be celebrating the release of our new album Walk This Road and we're excited to be performing new songs from the record. We'll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old USA. Can't wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having the Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm... sounds like a perfect match!"
The North American leg of the tour kicks off on August 4 in Detroit, MI, with the Doobie Brothers proceeding to make the predominantly American rounds until around mid-September. As of this writing, a Toronto performance at Budweiser Stage on September 18 will conclude the trek.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (February 14), following various presales getting underway tomorrow (February 11) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming live music.
Doobie Brothers 2025 Tour Dates:
08/04 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/06 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/07 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/09 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
08/10 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach
08/12 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
08/13 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/15 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
08/17 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
08/18 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/04 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
09/05 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
09/09 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
09/10 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater
09/12 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
09/13 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
09/15 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre
09/17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
09/18 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage