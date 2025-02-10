Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album Walk This Road (out June 6 on Rhino), the Doobie Brothers have announced a summer North American tour. While press notes point toward more dates having yet to be announced, the run currently includes a single Canadian show in Toronto this September.

"We're so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour," Patrick Simmons said on behalf of the band. "We'll be celebrating the release of our new album Walk This Road and we're excited to be performing new songs from the record. We'll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland then hit the road back in the good old USA. Can't wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having the Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us. Doobies and Reefers, hmm... sounds like a perfect match!"

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on August 4 in Detroit, MI, with the Doobie Brothers proceeding to make the predominantly American rounds until around mid-September. As of this writing, a Toronto performance at Budweiser Stage on September 18 will conclude the trek.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (February 14), following various presales getting underway tomorrow (February 11) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming live music.

Doobie Brothers 2025 Tour Dates:

08/04 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/06 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/07 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/09 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

08/10 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach

08/12 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

08/13 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/15 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

08/17 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

08/18 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

09/04 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

09/05 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

09/09 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

09/10 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

09/12 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

09/13 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

09/15 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre

09/17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

09/18 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage