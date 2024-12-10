The Devil Wears Prada Hit Western Canada on 2025 Tour

The Metalcore Spring Break tour will make stops in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver

Photo: Imani Givertz

BY Allie GregoryPublished Dec 10, 2024

After hitting Toronto on their 2024 Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal tour earlier last month, the band have mapped out another North American leg for 2025 that includes a handful of Western Canadian dates.

The run — dubbed the Metalcore Spring Break tour — begins next April 17 in Wichita, after which a four-night run north of the border will shortly follow. Winnipeg will see DWP land at Park Theatre on the 20th; then the band will visit Edmonton and Calgary on April 22 and 23, respectively. The Canadian leg ends with a show at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 25. From there, the tour resumes stateside, concluding mid-May in Florida for Welcome to Rockville.

General on-sale begins this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time following a presale that begins tomorrow using the code "BBMMETALCORE." Check out the itinerary below. 

Check out the rest of our concert listings here. 

The Devil Wears Prada 2025 Tour Dates:

04/17 Wichita, KS - Temple Live
04/18 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
04/19 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center
04/20 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
04/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway
04/23 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
04/25 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/26 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
04/27 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
04/29 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
04/30 Billings, MT - Pub Station
05/02 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
05/03 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater
05/04 Springfield, MO - The Regency
05/06 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
05/07 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
05/08 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
05/09 St Louis, MO - The Pageant
05/10 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
05/13 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
05/14 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
05/16 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

MusicNewsToursMetal and Hardcore

Tour Dates

April 20, 2025

April 22, 2025

April 23, 2025

April 25, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage