After hitting Toronto on their 2024 Devil Wears Prada Is Eternal tour earlier last month, the band have mapped out another North American leg for 2025 that includes a handful of Western Canadian dates.

The run — dubbed the Metalcore Spring Break tour — begins next April 17 in Wichita, after which a four-night run north of the border will shortly follow. Winnipeg will see DWP land at Park Theatre on the 20th; then the band will visit Edmonton and Calgary on April 22 and 23, respectively. The Canadian leg ends with a show at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on April 25. From there, the tour resumes stateside, concluding mid-May in Florida for Welcome to Rockville.

General on-sale begins this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time following a presale that begins tomorrow using the code "BBMMETALCORE." Check out the itinerary below.

Check out the rest of our concert listings here.

The Devil Wears Prada 2025 Tour Dates:

04/17 Wichita, KS - Temple Live

04/18 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

04/19 Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

04/20 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

04/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway

04/23 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

04/25 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/26 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

04/27 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

04/29 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

04/30 Billings, MT - Pub Station

05/02 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

05/03 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater

05/04 Springfield, MO - The Regency

05/06 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

05/07 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

05/08 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

05/09 St Louis, MO - The Pageant

05/10 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

05/13 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

05/14 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

05/16 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville