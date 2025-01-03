The Cure returned last year (gotta get used to saying that) with Songs of a Lost World, their first new album in 16 years. Robert Smith had been teasing new music for a long time, and he'd made it sound like the band were sitting on a whole lot more than one album's worth of songs.

In a new interview on John Kennedy's Radio X show, Smith confirmed that the Cure do, in fact, have plenty more music on the way, revealing that the band's next album will arrive "hopefully before next summer."

Smith told Kennedy that he's been working on the new album, which features a pair of songs meant for Songs of a Lost World that didn't make the cut.

"In 2019 we recorded 24 songs for what was going to be a double album, and those eight have come out," Smith said.

He continued:

The companion piece to Songs of a Lost World, which will be out hopefully before next summer, is what I'm currently finishing. I just need to mix it. It's not as dark in some ways, although it actually has probably the saddest song of all of them on it. It has a couple of songs that we were playing live which didn't make it onto Songs Of A Lost World and it has some completely new stuff that no one's ever heard. But it's probably more varied, I think.

Smith also teased the inclusion of "It Can Never Be the Same," a song that first debuted in 2016 that Smith described as a "song of grief… a very, very old song which we've been playing for a long, long time." He also talked about "A Boy I Never Knew," which was written for the band's 2004 self-titled.

"I think that would probably make it on [the new album]," Smith said, "That's a sad song, but in a completely different way. That's me singing about a boy that died a million years ago. About the death of humanity before it started, I think… or something."

If this already feels like a gluttony of riches, Smith also teased a third Cure album that's allegedly in the works.

"Having finished this one (Songs of a Lost World), the second one is virtually finished as well," he said. "The third one is a bit more difficult because, well if we get that far… Talking about the third album, you see what I mean? I just can't help myself."