German prosecutors have charged a teenage suspect they believe to have been involved in the foiled terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Vienna, Austria, last August.

As the Associated Press reports, a Syrian national living in Germany — identified only as Mohammed A. — had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS), allegedly helping the primary suspect by translating bomb-building instructions from Arabic. As a minor, Mohammed A. is not in custody.

Swift was forced to cancel her three scheduled concerts, which nearly 200,000 people were expected to attend, at Ernst Happel Stadium last summer after local authorities were informed of a credible threat of a serious act of violence. Two men were taken into custody at the time, with the 19-year-old primary suspect having confessed their plot to "kill as many people as possible." He remains in custody, while a third teenager was later arrested in connection to the thwarted attack.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," the pop star shared on Instagram after returning to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium later that month. "The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."