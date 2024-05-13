Taylor Swift Fan Experience Announced for Eras Tour — Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24

We're almost halfway through May, which means we're almost halfway through 2024 — which means it's almost November, the month Toronto Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for since the pop star finally announced the six Eras Tour concerts that would mark the billion-dollar event's Canadian debut last August.

November in Toronto will probably be a little cold, so local entrepreneurs Bram Goldstein and Joel Wolinsky have announced Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24, a fan experience that will take over the north building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from 1 to 11 p.m. throughout all six of the sold-out Rogers Centre shows. Swifties will be able to gather indoors in a safe, accessible space to meet up with their friends, make friendship bracelets, and enjoy photo-worthy activations, DJ sets and more.

"I have two teenage daughters, and they want a place to hang out with all their friends — not just the ones they're sitting with at the show. With our venue being steps from the Rogers Centre, this event just made sense," producer and co-founder Goldstein said in a press release. "November nights in Toronto are cold and dark, and our meeting spot will be a safe place to connect, bond, belong, and share the anticipation of what, for some, will likely be the biggest night of their lives."

"This event is truly one-of-a-kind and offers an authentic and unique opportunity for our corporate partners to connect with a passionate fanbase of consumers who are a digitally-native and mobile-first audience," Wolinsky added. "We have a commitment to create the best possible experience for the artist's fans and Torontonians; both those who did and didn't get tickets to the big show. Through our corporate partnerships, which we'll be naming in the forthcoming months, Toronto's Version will be even better poised to enhance the fan experience, creating the best event possible."

Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 will offer a separate lounge for parents bringing their kids to the show but not attending themselves, plus exclusive Toronto's Version merch. The event will support Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Canada and Daily Bread Food Bank. Tickets are on sale now for $55, with additional event information soon to come.