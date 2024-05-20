St. Vincent Launches Her Own Label, Total Pleasure Records

'All Born Screaming' was the first release

Photo: Lindsey Blane

BY Alex HudsonPublished May 20, 2024

St. Vincent has officially launched her own record label, Total Pleasure Records.

The artist also known as Annie Clark announced the label on Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing the label's logo on a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Her new album, All Born Screaming, was the first release on Total Pleasure. Previously, she was signed to Loma Vista Recordings. Although Total Pleasure is technically an indie label, All Born Screaming was distributed through Universal Music.

It's unclear if Total Pleasure will become a way for St. Vincent to sign other artists and release their music, or if it's simply a platform for her own projects. 

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage