Back in April, St. Vincent dropped All Born Screaming, her very solid new record. Now, in what feels like a fun little throwback to a different decade of pop music, Annie Clark has announced that she's re-recorded the entire album in Spanish.

Called Todos Nacen Gritando, the album features lyrics translated alongside Clark's friend Alan Del Rio Ortiz — today, you can hear lead single "Hombre Roto," which is just All Born Screaming lead single "Broken Man" sung in Spanish.

Here's what Clark said about the album in a statement:

The origins of Todos Nacen Gritando can be traced back to some of the most memorable shows I've ever played, in Mexico, South America, and recently Primavera Barcelona in 2023. Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion — singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can't I meet them halfway? So I enlisted my best friend and occasional collaborator Alan Del Rio Ortiz to work on translating these lyrics, tweaking here and there for melodic reasons, making every effort to stay true to the song at hand without sacrificing accuracy. After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labour of love and tribute to the people who inspired it.

Listen to "Hombre Roto" below.