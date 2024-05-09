Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Murder North American Dance Floors on Tour

In yet another case of a film hit giving new life to an old song, Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently made her late-night TV debut, performing "Murder on the Dancefloor" — a new Billboard Hot 100 entry thanks to Saltburn — on The Tonight Show.

And the groove of this renaissance shows no signs of being killed: Ellis-Bextor has announced a handful of North American tour dates, including a Canadian stop in Toronto this June.

UPDATE (5/9, 9:34 a.m. ET): Ellis-Bextor has expanded her itinerary, including adding another Canadian stop in Vancouver on September 13. See the new dates in bold below. Tickets are on sale today at 10 a.m. local.

The English singer-songwriter will hit the road starting May 30 in San Francisco, CA. After a penultimate (and already sold-out) New York show, Ellis-Bextor will murder the dance floor at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on June 8.

Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET. See the full itinerary below.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor 2024 Tour Dates:

05/30 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

05/31 San Diego, CA - The Observatory (North Park)

06/03 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

06/04 Boston, MA - Royale Boston

06/05 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06/06 New York, NY - Webster Hall

06/08 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/03 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

09/04 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

09/07 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

09/09 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

09/11 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

09/13 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom