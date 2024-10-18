Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back in a big way after her 2001 banger "Murder on the Dancefloor" was used in a pivotal (nude) scene in Emerald Fennel's Saltburn, and now she's released her first new song since re-entering the pop sphere with "Freedom of the Night."

In a statement about the track, Ellis-Bextor said:

I have always been someone [who] needs music to help me recalibrate, and "Freedom of the Night" is all about that feeling. Music as a form of release and a little bit of hedonism. I've always needed that energy in my life, and I know I'm not alone. As the song says, sometimes you need to give in to what you want.

In related news, Billboard reports that Ellis-Bextor (whose debut came out in 2001) is eligible for Best New Artist at next year's Grammy Awards.

Check out "Freedom of the Night" below, and stay tuned for a music video from "Murder on the Dancefloor" director Sophie Muller next Friday (October 25).