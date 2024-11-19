Slowdive have been touring behind last year's everything is alive across North America this fall, but have yet to bring the album to Canada. They've now expanded their itinerary into the beginning of 2025 with a new leg of tour dates, including Canadian concerts in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal come January.

The outfit will begin the new leg of the tour in Canada, starting with a Toronto show at Massey Hall on January 25. From there, they'll play Ottawa's Bronson Centre (January 26) and Montreal's Olympia (January 28) before going forth back into the US — where they're currently scheduled to be on the road through February 7, when they'll wrap things up in Port Chester, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (November 22), with presales happening tomorrow (November 20) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below.

Slowdive 2025 Tour Dates:

01/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

01/26 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

01/28 Montreal, QC - Olympia

01/30 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

01/31 North Adams, MA - Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art

02/01 Portland, ME - State Theatre

02/02 Boston, MA - Something In The Way Festival

02/04 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

02/05 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

02/07 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre