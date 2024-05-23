Sloan Announce 'Smeared' Box Set, First Vinyl Pressing of 'Peppermint' EP for Third Annual Garage Sale

Sloan are hosting another edition of their annual garage sale, and they've announced a couple of special releases just for the occasion: the first-ever vinyl pressing of their 1992 debut EP Peppermint, and a box set for that year's debut album Smeared.

Both releases were announced on the murderecords Instagram page. The Smeared box set was subtly unveiled in a stack of box sets that includes previously released packages for One Chord to Another and Navy Blues. The post is soundtracked by the Smeared cut "Lemonzinger."

In a separate post, the label announced the first vinyl pressing of Peppermint. It's going to be on green peppermint-coloured vinyl (as well as on standard black pressing).

The Sloan garage sale takes place this Saturday (May 25) in the first laneway off of Margueretta Street, north of College Street in Toronto. Presumably these new releases will also receive wider distribution.