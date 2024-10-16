Ahead of the release of their new album Pacific Highway Music this Friday (October 18), Australian Strokes cosplayers extraordinaire Skegss have shared plans to tour North America next year, including making a lone Canadian stop in Vancouver.
The run of dates is scheduled to begin on February 25 in San Diego, CA. Off the top of the following month, Skegss venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on March 5 before completing the remainder of the stint on the road stateside. As of this writing, the tour is slated to wrap up in Dallas, TX, on April 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. See the itinerary in its entirety below.
Skegss 2025 Tour Dates:
02/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA
02/26 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC
02/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Grand Room
03/03 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
03/04 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
03/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/07 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
03/08 Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
03/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
03/12 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
03/14 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
03/15 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
03/17 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
03/19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
03/21 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw Concerts
03/23 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
03/25 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
03/26 Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
03/27 Orlando, FL - The Beacham
03/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
03/30 New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah
04/01 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
04/02 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater