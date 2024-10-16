Ahead of the release of their new album Pacific Highway Music this Friday (October 18), Australian Strokes cosplayers extraordinaire Skegss have shared plans to tour North America next year, including making a lone Canadian stop in Vancouver.

The run of dates is scheduled to begin on February 25 in San Diego, CA. Off the top of the following month, Skegss venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on March 5 before completing the remainder of the stint on the road stateside. As of this writing, the tour is slated to wrap up in Dallas, TX, on April 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. See the itinerary in its entirety below.

Skegss 2025 Tour Dates:

02/25 San Diego, CA - SOMA

02/26 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC

02/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex Grand Room

03/03 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

03/04 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

03/05 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/07 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

03/08 Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre

03/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

03/12 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

03/14 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

03/15 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

03/17 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

03/19 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

03/21 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw Concerts

03/23 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

03/25 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

03/26 Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

03/27 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

03/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

03/30 New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

04/01 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

04/02 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater