Scissor Sisters are reuniting for their shows in over a decade.

Today, the New York outfit announced plans to play 10 dates next May in the UK and Ireland, at which they will perform their self-titled debut in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The album will also be reissued on vinyl on November 22. A release teases a deluxe, expanded edition to follow in 2025, with B-sides, remixes and unheard rarities packed in alongside the original 11-track LP.

The band note that "all the other Scissor hits from along the way" will be included in the set, but something the tour won't feature is vocalist Ana Matronic.

Explaining her absence on Instagram, Ana Matronic shared that some prior podcasting commitments won't allow her to make the performances:

People familiar with my story and career arc will know that in the heart of this Showgirl lies a giant Nerd. In the past decade my Nerd self has taken the wheel and is now driving my career. I am currently finishing production on the first season of my history podcast Good Time Sallies which has grown into several long-term research & writing projects. With contracts signed and schedules agreed on these commitments, the timing of a Scissor reunion does not allow me to join my former bandmates on this tour.

I wish the band and our fans all the best — I will be there in spirit to kiki with you!

Scissor Sisters' announcement was signed by Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis, seemingly pointing to the absence of drummers Paddy Boom and Randy Real on the tour.

A ticket presale for the reunion dates launches November 6 at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public November 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Further details can be found via the group's official website.

Scissor Sisters last released Magic Hour in 2012, and announced an indefinite hiatus later that year.