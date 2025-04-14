Rapper, producer and best-selling author Russ has announced a slate of headlining North American dates. With support from Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio, the Into the W!LD Tour is set to include a single Canadian stop in Toronto come July.

The trek kicks off on July 8 in Morrison, CO. Russ and co.'s lone venture to Canada comes shortly thereafter, crossing the border for a July 12 performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. From there, the remaining dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up on August 10 in Auburn, WA.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 18), with various presales getting underway today at noon local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Russ 2025 Tour Dates:

07/08 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/10 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/12 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/17 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/18 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/22 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

07/29 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

07/30 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/02 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/03 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/05 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

08/06 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/10 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre