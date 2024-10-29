Four late-career Rush records have been collected for a new vinyl box set. The Albums: 1989-1996 arrives in November via Rhino.

The new set features Presto (1989), Roll the Bones (1991), Counterparts (1993), and Test for Echo (1996) — the four albums that Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart recorded for Atlantic Records before their hiatus in 1997.

All four albums have been out of print since Rush reissued their studio catalogue in 2015, and now fetch three-figure sums on resale sites such as Discogs.

Each album in the 6-LP set includes a print of reimagined cover artwork and is housed in a slipcase featuring new artwork by award-winning artist and longtime Rush collaborator Hugh Syme.

Earlier this year, we learned that surviving Rush members Lee and Lifeson were back playing their old songs again. The former recently revealed he'll have a new book about baseball memorabilia published in 2025.