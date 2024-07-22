After sharing a pair of new songs in collaboration with River Tiber in April, Toronto-based genre-fluid singer-songwriter Justin Nozuka has announced a run of North American tour dates. He'll hit the road this fall, with scheduled Canadian stops to come in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

Supported across nearly all dates by R&B artist Frex, Nozuka kicks off the stint on the road on October 12 at Montreal's Petit Campus. From there, he'll head stateside, where the majority of the shows will take place — save for the penultimate and final concerts of the Chlorine Tour, which bring the singer-songwriter back to Canadian soil for gigs at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre (November 7) and the Opera House in Toronto (November 15).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 26) at 9 a.m. ET, with various presales starting tomorrow (July 23). Find the full itinerary below.

Justin Nozuka 2024 Tour Dates:

10/12 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus *

10/13 Cambridge, MA - Sonia *

10/15 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

10/16 New York, NY - Racket *

10/17 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

10/20 Columbus, OH - The Basement *

10/21 Detroit, MI - El Club *

10/22 Chicago, IL - Subterranean *

10/24 St. Louis, MO - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill *

10/25 Nashville, TN - The End *

10/26 Atlanta, GA - The Loft *

10/28 New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre *

10/29 Houston, TX - The Secret Group *

10/30 Austin, TX - Parish *

11/01 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge *

11/02 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *

11/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre *

11/04 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

11/06 Seattle, WA - Neumos *

11/07 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

11/15 Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

* with Frex