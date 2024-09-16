REO Speedwagon just wrapped up their summer co-headlining tour with fellow transportation enthusiasts Train. They still have some remaining US concerts through November, but it sounds like those will be their final hurrah: the band have announced that, after 2024, they will no longer be touring due to "irreconcilable differences."

REO shared a statement to their website today, explaining that there had been a disagreement between bassist Bruce Hall and singer-guitarist Kevin Cronin about the former's ability to return to the touring lineup after undergoing back surgery last year.

"Bruce has intended to be back on the road again by now," the statement reads. "If it were up to just him, he'd be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect."

They continued, "Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt [Bissonette] has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour," adding that Hall never had any intention of walking away from the band. Neither did Cronin, which apparently led to the aforementioned "irreconcilable differences" between the two musicians in disagreement about Hall's ability to return to the fold.

"So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025," the band concluded. "Neal [Doughty], Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

In a separate statement issued through his daughter Sara Siders's Facebook page, Hall said that he and Doughty (who himself is no longer touring) did "everything in our power to keep the Wagon rolling." Hall added, "You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me… that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour."