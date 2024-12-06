After co-headlining across North America (well, mostly the US, but adding a single Canadian date makes it continental!) with Foreigner this past summer, Styx are gearing up to hit the road again — this time with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin — when the temperatures warm up in 2025. Once again, they'll be making a lone venture to Canada to perform in Toronto next August.
"It's going to be so much fun," Styx's Tommy Shaw told Ultimate Classic Rock. "There's going to be so much good music and it's all good folks that we love spending time with. It really is a brotherhood and it has been, for a long, long time."
With special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), the classic rock brethren celebration kicks off on May 28 in Greenville, SC. As aforementioned, they'll spend the next three-plus months mostly traversing the States, with the exception of a concert a Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 13. The tour is set to wrap later that month in Milwaukee, MI, on August 24.
Tickets go on sale next Friday (December 13). Find the full list of dates below.
Styx 2025 Tour Dates:
05/28 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05/31 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/02 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
06/04 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/06 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/07 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
06/09 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
06/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/13 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
06/14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/15 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
06/28 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
06/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre
07/02 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
07/05 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
07/06 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
07/09 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/12 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
07/15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/18 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
07/19 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
07/20 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/01 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
08/02 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
08/04 Franklin, TX - FirstBank Amphitheater
08/06 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
08/08 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/10 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/12 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
08/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/15 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/19 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/22 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/23 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/24 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater