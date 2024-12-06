After co-headlining across North America (well, mostly the US, but adding a single Canadian date makes it continental!) with Foreigner this past summer, Styx are gearing up to hit the road again — this time with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin — when the temperatures warm up in 2025. Once again, they'll be making a lone venture to Canada to perform in Toronto next August.

"It's going to be so much fun," Styx's Tommy Shaw told Ultimate Classic Rock. "There's going to be so much good music and it's all good folks that we love spending time with. It really is a brotherhood and it has been, for a long, long time."

With special guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), the classic rock brethren celebration kicks off on May 28 in Greenville, SC. As aforementioned, they'll spend the next three-plus months mostly traversing the States, with the exception of a concert a Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 13. The tour is set to wrap later that month in Milwaukee, MI, on August 24.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (December 13). Find the full list of dates below.

Styx 2025 Tour Dates:

05/28 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/31 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/02 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

06/04 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/06 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/07 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

06/09 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

06/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/13 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

06/14 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/15 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

06/28 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

06/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre

07/02 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

07/05 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

07/06 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

07/09 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/12 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/14 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

07/15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/18 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

07/19 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/20 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/01 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

08/02 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

08/04 Franklin, TX - FirstBank Amphitheater

08/06 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

08/08 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/10 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/12 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

08/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/15 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/19 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/22 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/23 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/24 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater