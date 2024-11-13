Record Record Label — the reissue subsidiary of We Are Busy Bodies — has announced three new vinyl reissues as part of its ongoing release series focusing on first-time or wider reissues of albums by Canadian artists.

Pressings of An Invitation to an Accident, the 2002 sophomore LP by Estevan, SK's emo rockers Filmmaker; Jerk, the 1994 sophomore release from hHead, Brendan Canning's grunge project with mastering engineer Noah Mintz; and La Fin Du Monde, the 2004 sophomore album by the Paul Aucoin-founded Halifax orchestral pop supergroup, the Hylozoists, will be released on February 28, 2025.

All of these titles are now available for pre-order via the Record Record Label website. Each of these sophomore releases was foundational in its own right, with Filmmaker cashing in on the raw energy of their initial post-punk promise to create a classic, hHead capturing an era of Toronto twenty-somethings being enabled by the local scene to live their rock 'n' roll dreams, and the Hylozoists in a pivotal period as Aucoin transformed his solo act into lushly orchestrated, multi-member live experience.