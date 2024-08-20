This fall, Remi Wolf is due to bring her Big Ideas album on an equally big tour — however, she's had to replace one of her opening acts, British singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri, who has dropped out of her supporting slot due to the "financial risk it would entail."

Chinouriri shared the news today in a statement posted to social media, expressing her disappointment for pulling out of Wolf's tour as well as "several festivals." She explained, "This year I've invested all my savings and earnings into my shows, styling, and band to be able to tour. While my debut album has opened many amazing opportunities, the financial strain on touring has become too much."

"Despite my best efforts to secure funding for this incredible opportunity, it hasn't been possible," the artist continued. "This is the tough reality of the music industry, whether you're signed or independent," she added, having released this spring's What a Devastating Turn of Events on Parlophone Records, a Warner Music subsidiary. "I've explored every possible option to make this work because I adore Remi and her fanbase, and I was so excited to come to the States. However, I cannot justify the financial risk it would entail."

In April, US visa fees for international touring artists were increased by over $500 USD each — and that's on top of the preexisting financial inviability of going on tour in the pandemic era, with numerous musicians big and small speaking out about the various factors that make hitting the road next to impossible, including venue merch cuts, health concerns and, of course, inflation.

Last year, Chinouriri's fellow Brit Roger Daltrey explained that touring North America is too much of a financial risk even for a legacy act like the Who. See Chinouriri's full statement below.

Wolf showed her support for the singer-songwriter on Instagram, reposting the statement and adding, "Love you Rachel." Chinouriri's dates on the Big Ideas tour will now be played by slimdan.