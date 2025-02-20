The 41st edition of Quebec's Festival International de Musique Actuelle (or FIMAV for short) is taking place from May 12 to 18 in Victoriaville, and festival organizers have now revealed the first two acts on the lineup.

Swedish saxophonist and FIMAV staple Mats Gustafsson returns to the event with his psychedelic Fire! Orchestra CBA (Community Based Activities) free jazz ensemble, taking the stage on May 17 at 8 p.m. ahead of a 10 p.m. performance from theatrical California quintet Sleepytime Gorilla Museum.

According to press materials, this will be a transitional year for the festival, which will be presented in a reduced format before full concert programming is reinstated in 2026. Tickets for these two shows will be on sale soon via the FIMAV website, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks. Check out our reviews of FIMAVs past here.