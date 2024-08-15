Pulp's latest reunion has resulted in 2024 tour dates, and new music from Jarvis Cocker and co. could also be in the works, according to netizens in a UK community Facebook group.

As NME points out, Cocker was spotted in the London borough of Walthamstow by a member of Facebook group Walthamstow Residents News, and had his picture taken in the street sporting an orange Rough Trade tote while waving at the camera.

A caption on the photo reads, "Look who was in the 'Stow yesterday… he said that they were back in the studio!"

The photo of Cocker and its caption were then shared on Instagram by local Labour MP Stella Creasy, who wrote, "Walthamstow at it again — yes we are having quite the moment aren't we …. If you need a local guide @jarvisbransoncocker am available …🤓."

While it's unclear whether Cocker was recording for Pulp, or for another project like Jarv Is, Walthamstow recording complex Studio Orbb confirmed in Creasy's comments section that the musician was indeed in the area paying them a visit.

Pulp's ongoing live dates have found the band performing new, unreleased material. A September North American tour will bring them to Toronto's History for two evenings on September 10 and 11.