After 30 years of being managed by the label, Pulp have pulled the trigger and signed with Rough Trade Records.

In a statement, the band said:

Rough Trade have managed Pulp for over 30 years so it feels great to be finally on the label. We did it!

After more than a decade on hiatus, Pulp reunited in 2022 for a run of shows in England and Ireland. Since then, they've been performing new music live, including at a stop in Toronto. The signing announcement doesn't mention any new music on the way, but it certainly seems likely that that could be the case.

Pulp's 2024 North American tour was dedicated to their late bassist Steve Mackey, who died in March of 2023.