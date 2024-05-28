Priyanka Announces Debut Album 'Devastatia,' North American Tour

The first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race and current star of HBO's We're Here, Priyanka has announced her debut album — news shared alongside plans for a fall North American tour.
Devastatia is set for release on August 23. It follows Priyanka's 2021 Taste Test EP, released the same year she co-hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards alongside Lindsay Ell. Despite country having a trendy moment, according to press notes, this queen is now eager to make it clear that she's a pop star first and foremost.
Little other information is available about Devastatia as of yet, but it includes Priyanka's latest single, "Shut It Down." And, as aforementioned, she'll be performing songs from it across North America on tour, kicking things off on October 9 at the Broom Factory in Kingston.
She'll bring her high-energy 70-minute show to 13 additional Canadian cities (Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, London, Windsor, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Quebec City and Toronto), closing out the run on November 27 at the Axis Club.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour schedule below, where you can also listen to "Shut It Down."
Priyanka 2024 Tour Dates:
10/09 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory
10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD
10/19 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
10/20 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd
10/23 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern
10/25 Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
10/26 Regina, SK - The Exchange
10/27 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
10/28 Edmonton, AB - Double Dragon
10/31 Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Nightclub
11/01 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
11/02 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
11/03 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
11/08 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
11/09 Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Lounge
11/13 London, ON - Rum Runners
11/15 Windsor, ON - Rockstar Music Hall
11/22 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing
11/23 Fredericton, NB - Charlotte Street Arts Centre
11/24 Quebec City, QC - Le Drague
11/27 Toronto, ON - Axis Club