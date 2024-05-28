Priyanka Announces Debut Album 'Devastatia,' North American Tour

The first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race and current star of HBO's We're Here, Priyanka has announced her debut album — news shared alongside plans for a fall North American tour.

Devastatia is set for release on August 23. It follows Priyanka's 2021 Taste Test EP, released the same year she co-hosted the Canadian Country Music Awards alongside Lindsay Ell. Despite country having a trendy moment, according to press notes, this queen is now eager to make it clear that she's a pop star first and foremost.

Little other information is available about Devastatia as of yet, but it includes Priyanka's latest single, "Shut It Down." And, as aforementioned, she'll be performing songs from it across North America on tour, kicking things off on October 9 at the Broom Factory in Kingston.

She'll bring her high-energy 70-minute show to 13 additional Canadian cities (Montreal, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, London, Windsor, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Quebec City and Toronto), closing out the run on November 27 at the Axis Club.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full tour schedule below, where you can also listen to "Shut It Down."



Priyanka 2024 Tour Dates:

10/09 Kingston, ON - The Broom Factory

10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

10/19 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

10/20 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

10/23 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

10/25 Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre

10/26 Regina, SK - The Exchange

10/27 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub

10/28 Edmonton, AB - Double Dragon

10/31 Vancouver, BC - Celebrities Nightclub

11/01 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

11/02 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

11/03 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/08 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

11/09 Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Lounge

11/13 London, ON - Rum Runners

11/15 Windsor, ON - Rockstar Music Hall

11/22 Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing

11/23 Fredericton, NB - Charlotte Street Arts Centre

11/24 Quebec City, QC - Le Drague

11/27 Toronto, ON - Axis Club