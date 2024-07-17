Following the deaths of keyboardist Martin Duffy and Screamadelica players Denise Johnson and Andrew Weatherall in recent years, Primal Scream have announced their first new album in eight, led by new single "Love Insurrection."

Come Ahead is due November 8 on BMG. The long-awaited follow-up to 2016's Chaosmosis was produced by David Holmes, alongside the band's Andrew Innes and Bobby Gillespie.

"I'm very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record," Gillespie said in a release. "If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, 'Come ahead!' It's redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence."

He added, "There is a message of hope in the record. But it's tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature."

Lead single "Love Insurrection" captures both of those conflicting feelings with a '70s psychedelia sensibility. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist.



Come Ahead:

1. Ready to Go Home

2. Love Insurrection

3. Heal Yourself

4. Innocent Money

5. Melancholy Man

6. Love Ain't Enough

7. Circus of Life

8. False Flags

9. Deep Dark Waters

10. The Centre Cannot Hold

11. Settlers Blues

