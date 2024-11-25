Want to win a year's worth of free promotional music distribution and radio tracking? Vancouver-based music-tech company Play MPE is launching its own artist incubator, Caster Emerge, to highlight unsigned artists across North America.

To be eligible for this program, artists must sign up for Caster, which is the service finalists and winners will use to promote their music. Caster Emerge is open to all unsigned indie artists who have at least one mixed, mastered and broadcast-ready single. (The single can be an already-existing recent release as long as it has never been sent to radio before.) Artists must have another single ready to release by summer 2025, as well as two more singles ready to release and promote by fall/winter 2025.

Nine finalists will be selected by Play MPE's industry relations team, with one wildcard chosen by by SiriusXM co-host Katy Krassner (of WHOOOSH!). Ten finalists will be promoted to radio with Caster and tracked across North America with MTR. Two winners will be selected based on the results of the promo campaigns, and the promoted releases will be hosted in Play MPE's secure Player.

Play MPE's team strives to give indie artists the opportunity for radio airplay by helping artists level up their profile in the industry. Play MPE aims to make music promotion and tracking more accessible to indies by demonstrating how artists can make a name for themselves. Verified creators on Caster's distribution lists can also include media outlets, musical journalists, A&R, industry VIPS, bloggers and more.

Artists must sign up for Caster from the Caster Emerge page to receive the entry link, and submit their first song from November 25 to February 28. Check out the Caster Emerge website for more information.