OMBIIGIZI Announce New Single

In addition to Zoon prepping a new album, Daniel Monkman's other band also have new material on the way: OMBIIGIZI's new single drops next week.

The song is called "Connecting," and Zoon previewed it with a short piano clip on Instagram (which can be heard below). It will be out through Arts & Crafts and Universal Music.

The single is available to pre-save now. The single artwork shows people wearing fire proximity suits — the same protective gear that can be seen in a photoshoot on the band's Instagram page. Judging by the tags on the photo, OMBIIGIZI recorded "Connecting" at the Bathouse Studio near Kingston, ON, which is the same place where they made 2022's Sewn Back Together, and also where Zoon recorded their upcoming album.

It's currently unclear if "Connecting" will be a one-off, or if this is the start of a new album campaign for OMBIIGIZI.