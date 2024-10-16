Fresh off the release of her new album Odyssey, British jazz musician and composer Nubya Garcia has announced a 2025 North American tour, which will see her make a single stop in Canada to perform in Toronto next April.
We ain't foolin': this run of dates kicks off on April 1 in Alexandria, VA. The trip to Canadian turf comes within the week, with Garcia set to play the Axis Club in Toronto on April 7. The rest of the tour will be completed stateside, wrapping up on April 22 in La Jolla, CA.
Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18). Find the full itinerary below.
Nubya Garcia 2025 Tour Dates:
04/01 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
04/01 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
04/04 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
04/05 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/07 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
04/09 Evanston, IL - Space
04/11 Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
04/13 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
04/15 Portland, OR - Star Theater
04/17 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
04/19 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
04/22 La Jolla, CA - The Loft at UCSD