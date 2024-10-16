Fresh off the release of her new album Odyssey, British jazz musician and composer Nubya Garcia has announced a 2025 North American tour, which will see her make a single stop in Canada to perform in Toronto next April.

We ain't foolin': this run of dates kicks off on April 1 in Alexandria, VA. The trip to Canadian turf comes within the week, with Garcia set to play the Axis Club in Toronto on April 7. The rest of the tour will be completed stateside, wrapping up on April 22 in La Jolla, CA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18). Find the full itinerary below.

Nubya Garcia 2025 Tour Dates:

04/01 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

04/01 Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

04/04 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

04/05 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/07 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

04/09 Evanston, IL - Space

04/11 Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

04/13 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

04/15 Portland, OR - Star Theater

04/17 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

04/19 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

04/22 La Jolla, CA - The Loft at UCSD