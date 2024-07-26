Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers has announced a North American tour, which will bring him to Canada for a lone concert in Toronto this fall.

La Penta Negra Tour kicks off on October 2 in Fairfax, VA, before swiftly making its single venture onto Canadian soil on October 5 for a show at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum. The remainder of the dates will be completed stateside, with Towers set to make his final performance of the run on November 3 in Inglewood, CA.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below.

Myke Towers 2024 Tour Dates:

10/02 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

10/03 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

10/05 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/06 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

10/08 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/09 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

10/11 Reading, PA - Santander Arena

10/12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/13 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/16 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

10/17 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

10/22 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

10/24 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/26 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

10/30 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

10/31 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

11/01 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

11/03 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater