Myke Towers Schedules Fall North American Tour

He'll perform in Toronto this October

Photo courtesy of Live Nation

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 26, 2024

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers has announced a North American tour, which will bring him to Canada for a lone concert in Toronto this fall.

La Penta Negra Tour kicks off on October 2 in Fairfax, VA, before swiftly making its single venture onto Canadian soil on October 5 for a show at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum. The remainder of the dates will be completed stateside, with Towers set to make his final performance of the run on November 3 in Inglewood, CA.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule below. 

Myke Towers 2024 Tour Dates:

10/02 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
10/03 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
10/05 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/06 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
10/08 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/09 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
10/11 Reading, PA - Santander Arena
10/12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/13 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
10/16 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
10/17 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
10/22 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
10/24 Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/26 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
10/30 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
10/31 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
11/01 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11/03 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

October 6, 2024

