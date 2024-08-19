Depending on who you are as a person, this news may be good or bad: Modest Mouse have announced a North American tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News. After reissuing the album earlier this year, the band will take it on the road late this fall, with a single Canadian show scheduled in Toronto.

With support from the Black Heart Procession, the tour behind the 2004 record will kick off on October 28 in Honolulu, HI, and include multiple-night stints in Portland, Los Angeles and New York. Modest Mouse's lone venture to Canada comes in the latter half of the run, when they'll cross the border to play Toronto's History on November 17 ahead of wrapping the dates with a three-night stand at Brooklyn Steel from November 21 to 23.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (August 23), with various presales getting underway tomorrow (August 20) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.

Modest Mouse 2024 Tour Dates:

10/28 Honolulu, HI - The Republik

10/30 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

11/01 Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/02 Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall

11/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

110/6 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/09 San Diego, CA - The Sound

11/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/12 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/13 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/14 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

11/17 Toronto, ON - History

11/19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/21 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel