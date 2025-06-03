Wednesday have announced their first tour without MJ Lenderman on the road with the rest of the band. Ahead of detailing their yet-to-be-announced Rat Saw God follow-up, the band will make their way across North America this fall.

After wrapping up their summer tour commitments, the southern alt-country troupe will reemerge on the road come October, starting the autumn leg off in Santa Fe. The rest of the month will find the band performing stateside, ahead of an early-November excursion to Canada for a pair of dates: November 13 at Montreal's Club Soda and November 15 at Toronto's Concert Hall. Both dates will see support from Daffo, while Friendship will open up on the first half of the run. The tour concludes in D.C. on November 21.

You can find tickets here. Presales begin tomorrow (June 4), while general on-sale will begin on Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full schedule of fall tour dates below. Check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.

Wednesday began previewing their next era with new single "Elderberry Wine" last month. Their last studio album earned them spots on Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023 and Best Songs of 2023 lists.

Wednesday 2025 Tour Dates:

07/26–27 Portland, OR - Project Pabst

09/27 Austin, TX - LEVITATION Festival

10/09 Santa Fe, NM - Tumble Root *

10/10–12 Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

10/14 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern *

10/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *

10/18 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater *

10/20 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

10/22 Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

10/23 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre *

11/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

11/11 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda ^

11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall ^

11/16 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre ^

11/17 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theater ^

11/19 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron ^

11/20 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^

11/21 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club ^

* with Friendship

^ with Daffo

