Alt-rock songwriter Matthew Sweet is currently recuperating in Toronto after experiencing a "debilitating stroke," and his team has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund his return to the US and subsequent rehabilitation.

UPDATE (10/24, 9:11 a.m. ET): According to an update to the crowdsourcing campaign page, Sweet has now returned to the US. "With your direct help, Matthew was able to check out of the hospital in Toronto and successfully return to Omaha on board a medical flight attended by two nurses with medical equipment to keep him stable," his management wrote yesterday (October 23). "He was admitted into the rehabilitation hospital immediately where he is already being evaluated and tested so medical staff can prepare a more comprehensive rehabilitation plan this week."

"The funds raised to date will cover all of his medical expenses in Canada, the flight to Omaha and the first 28 days in rehab," the update continued. "We are raising our goal to $400,000 at this time with the hope that we can continue to cover Matthew's medical and essential monthly expenses while he remains in day to day rehabilitation and recovery for an undetermined number of months in 2025," adding that the musician "will not be able to return to performing concerts anytime soon."

The GoFundMe page, created by Catherine Lyons of Russell Carter Artist Management, notes that the 60-year-old Sweet had the stroke in Toronto while on tour.

"The doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew's life, but health care is not free for Americans in Canada," the page reads. "He must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks."

The campaign is aiming to raise $250,000 USD. The GoFundMe page's authenticity has been confirmed by his managers and shared on his official Facebook page.

Sweet cancelled his Toronto show on October 13, and released a statement the next day cancelling the entire tour "due to a medical illness and on doctors advice." That statement read, "Matthew needs to pause travelling for a period of recovery. We hope to have Matthew and his band back out on the road in 2025."